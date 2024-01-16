Blue Bombers Re-Sign OL Stanley Bryant to One-Year Deal

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed star offensive lineman Stanley Bryant to a one-year contract extension.

Bryant, a four-time CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, was to become a free agent in February.

The 37-year-old returns for his ninth season with the Blue Bombers and 14th in the CFL.

In 2023, Bryant, with his eighth West Division All-Star nomination, played a crucial role in the Blue Bombers’ top-scoring offence, contributing to Brady Oliveira‘s first rushing title.

Starting with the Stampeders in 2010, Bryant became their top offensive lineman twice before joining the Blue Bombers in 2015 as a free agent. He’s been honoured as the team’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman six times (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022).

Bryant boasts a CFL career of 203 games, including 170 with the Blue Bombers, all of which he started.