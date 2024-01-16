One Dead, Two Injured in Winnipeg House Fire

WINNIPEG — One person has died and two others suffered injuries in an early morning fire in the 300 block of College Avenue.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to the two-and-a-half-storey multi-family home at around 1 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames.

Emergency crews searched the building and located one person, who was declared deceased on scene. All other residents self-evacuated, including two who were transported to hospital in unstable condition.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No damage estimates are available.