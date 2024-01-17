Embrace the Joie de Vivre at Upcoming Festival du Voyageur

WINNIPEG — The 55th edition of Festival du Voyageur is shaping up to be more festive than ever, say organizers.

Whittier Park in St. Boniface will be transformed into Voyageur Park from February 16-25.

“This is my first year with the Festival team, and the excitement is palpable! We’ve put together an exceptional program, full of great surprises and must-see elements that will make this edition truly special,” said executive director Breanne Lavallée-Heckert, on Wednesday.

“I can’t wait to see all the smiles and share this experience in a fun and safe environment with members of the community.”

This year’s diverse entertainment lineup promises more than 150 artists, including The Strumbellas, K’naan, The Lytics, Amos the Kid, Noah Derksen, Attica Riots, Men in Kilts, Dust Rhinos, Al Simmons, Pow Wow 101, Winston Wuttunee and others.

A new Indigenous art gallery featuring local Indigenous artists is an addition to this year’s 10-day event.

Tickets are available by visiting heho.ca.

