Brandon College to Receive $1.3M for Horticulture Production

BRANDON, Man. — The province and Ottawa are investing more than $1.3 million in combined funding for horticulture production at Assiniboine Community College.

The funding, announced Wednesday during a Manitoba Ag Days breakfast, will span five years and support ACC’s applied research and extension programming.

“The next generation of producers are facing a future trying to balance climate change and environmental protection while ensuring that their operations remain viable,” said Manitoba Agriculture Minister Ron Kostyshyn.

“ACC’s applied research program will offer innovative ways in which producers can meet these challenges and this funding will help ACC continue to solve the issues and challenges of the horticulture process, develop new products and technologies and improve business processes and grow their research program to meet the needs of the industry and community.”

Two projects currently underway at ACC include conducting research on high tunnel crop production and research in a passive greenhouse setting, which reduces the production costs compared to a standard greenhouse.