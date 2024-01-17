Winnipeg Blue Bombers Replacing Turf at IG Field

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have a fresh playing surface when the 2024 CFL season rolls around.

The Winnipeg Football Club is replacing the stadium turf at IG Field this off-season to benefit both the football team and Valour FC.

“We are thrilled to partner with FieldTurf for this important upgrade to IG Field,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the WFC. “This investment is part of our ongoing capital improvement projects to the stadium and will be a great new surface for our players as we prepare to host the 2025 Grey Cup.”

The new turf, which will also be FIFA Quality Pro certified upon completion, is said to reduce heat build-up in the summer months.

The project is already underway and is scheduled for completion in early May. To allow for any potential delays, Valour FC matches and Blue Bombers games will be scheduled to begin the last week of May.