Keystone Centre Names Lawrence New CEO, GM

The Keystone Centre in Brandon has a new leader running the show.

Connie Lawrence has been promoted to CEO and general manager after joining the organization in 2015 as the assistant sales manager.

“This is an important organization that has been a cornerstone of this community, bringing people together and fostering economic growth for the region,” Lawrence said in a statement.

“I look forward to working closely with the talented team at the Keystone Centre, community partners, and stakeholders to build upon the Centre’s legacy to create a bright future for the facility.”

Lawrence climbed the ranks of the Keystone Centre to later become VP of sales and assistant GM, a position she has held since 2019.

Prior to joining the Keystone Centre, Lawrence was a small business owner and assisted in the operation of her family farm in Fleming, Saskatchewan.