Suspect Charged in Two Winnipeg Break-Ins

Winnipeg police have charged a man after two separate break-ins at local businesses on Tuesday.

Police were alerted at around 11 p.m. to a business in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue, where an overhead door had been smashed. No suspects were located.

A short time later, another business nearby was broken into and a vehicle was stolen and driven through the overhead door.

Officers located the stolen vehicle being driven in the 200 block of Talbot Avenue a few hours later. The vehicle was pulled over and two people were arrested.

Devin Dakota Kasper, 22, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences. He remains in custody.