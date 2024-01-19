Tom Morello to Play Concert at CMHR

WINNIPEG — Musician Tom Morello, best known for his tenure with Rage Against the Machine, will perform at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights next month.

The performance, on February 2, is to launch the museum’s new exhibition, “Beyond the Beat: Music of Resistance and Change.”

Morello will share an evening of storytelling and song at the CMHR, at part of an event co-hosted by the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

“Tom Morello and Rage Against the Machine have been instrumental in advancing human rights understanding and action,” said Matthew Cutler, vice-president of research and exhibitions.

“Having Tom join us to open the exhibition is a tribute to the hundreds of artists whose revolutionary music is celebrated in Beyond the Beat.”

Doors and the exhibition open at 8 p.m., with the concert getting underway at 9 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and available at humanrights.ca.