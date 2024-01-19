Winnipeg Police Targeting Drug-Impaired Drivers

A new Winnipeg police drug-impaired driving enforcement project has already resulted in officers doling out several tickets.

Tuesday marked the first day of the project, which is a partnership with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Police say since the legalization of cannabis in 2018, there has been a heightened need for law enforcement officers to be on the lookout for drivers under the influence of cannabis and other drugs.

“Enforcement is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to making our roads safer,” said Inspector Marc Philippot of the WPS central traffic division. “Keeping our roadways safe starts with us choosing to always plan for a safe ride home. Please do your part.

The first day of the project resulted in 35 traffic stops, 11 oral fluid tests given, and four coming back positive for cannabis. Five additional tickets were written for unlawful storage of cannabis.

Nine violations, or one in four drivers, were found to be in contravention of various laws.

The project will be continuing throughout the city of Winnipeg with the use of specially trained officers who are certified drug recognition experts.