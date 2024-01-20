53 Manitoba Restaurants Closed for Health Violations in 2023

More than 50 restaurants in Manitoba were either temporarily or permanently closed in 2023 for violating health standards.

Those could include everything from rodent infestations to a lack of hot water, to food stored unsafely.

Here is the list of 2023’s 53 violators, including one restaurant that made the list twice:

Winnipeg

Kumpare’s Gril Housel – Jan 10 – Rodents, unsafe internal food temperatures, hazardous food source

Mikan Sushi – Jan 11 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents and dirty restaurant

Okay Grocery – Jan 13 – Rodents, dirty restaurant

RnR Family Restaurant McPhillips – Jan 19 – Unsanitary food storage, rodents and dirty restaurant

Bengali Sweets & Restaurant – Unsanitary food storage, rodents and dirty restaurant

Tandoor House – Feb 10 – Unsanitary food storage, rodents, contaminated food and dirty restaurant

Baraka Pita Bakery – Feb 23 – Rodents, dirty restaurant

Vinh Phat Food Handling – Feb 23 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, dirty restaurant

One777 Restaurant – Feb 28 – Broken dishwasher, lack of hot water, dirty restaurant

Sea Level 100 – Mar 23 – Rodents, unsanitary surfaces, unsafe food storage, dirty restaurant

Casablanca Deli – Unsanitary food prep and storage, dirty restaurant, no hand washing station

Casablanca Butcher and Food Market – Apr 3 – Inadequate water supply

Deer & Almond – Apr 6 – Rodents, contaminated food, unclean food surfaces

CASARAP – Apr 26 – Operating without a permit, unsanitary cloths

Kkiko’s Grill – Apr 26 – Operating without a permit, unsanitary wiping cloths and cutlery

Jag Bakery – Apr 26 – Operating without a permit

Foodtrip Kitchen – Apr 26 – Broken dishwasher, unsanitary food surfaces and cutlery

R Call Ltd – Apr 27 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, unsafe food storage

King of India – May 5 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, contaminated food

Guo Qiau Rice Noodle – May 10 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, contaminated tools

AM Foodfare – May 16 – Rodents

Moonlight Lounge – May 24 – Broken dishwasher, unapproved sanitizer for manual dishwashing

Riverview Garden Restaurant – May 24 – Rodents, unsanitary food prep, food contamination

Double Fun Club – Jul 17 – Unsanitary food prep, food contamination

Pizza 204 – July 20 – dirty restaurant, unsanitary food storage

Choy’s Chinese Food – Aug 8 – Rodents, dirty restaurant

Pizza Depot – Aug 15 – Unsafe food temps, unsanitary food prep surfaces

Holiday Inn – Aug 22 – Rodents, unsanitary food prep surfaces, contaminated food

88 Bakery – Aug 28 – Rodents, unsanitary food prep surfaces, contaminated food

Canton Food Gallery – Sept 7 – Rodents, food contamination, unsafe food storage

Pizza Riches – Sept 7 – Rodents, food contamination, unsafe food storage

Montana’s BBQ Empress – Sept 13 – No hot water

Southland Restaurant – Sept 14 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, broken dishwasher

Asia Palace – Sept 20 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, unsanitary food prep, contaminated food

Dim Sum Garden – Sept 25 – Rodents, broken dishwasher

Southern Spices – Oct 4 – Rodents

Donair Guys -Oct 25 Rodents, operation without a permit

Burrito Del Rio River Avenue – Nov 2 – Pests, contaminated food

Jumbo Pizza – Nov 8 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, broken dishwasher

Curry King – Nov 9 – Rodents, contaminated food, unsanitary food prep

Ding Ho Restaurant – Nov 14 – Rodents, contaminated food, unsanitary food prep

The Osborne Taphouse – Nov 27 – Rodents, contaminated food

Wako Sushi Cafe – Nov 28 – Unsanitary food prep, contaminated food

Dim Sum Garden – Nov 28 – Rodents, dirty restaurant

Club Happenings – Nov 30 – Rodents

Guo Qiao Rice Noodle – Dec 7 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, unsafe food storage and food prep

Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant – Dec 8 – Unsanitary food prep

Foodtrip Restaurant and Banquet – Dec 12 – No hot water

Aroma Lechon Manok & Liempo Ltd. – Dec 18 – Rodents, unsafe food storage and food prep

Brandon

Sabor Latino – Feb 8 – Unsanitary food handling

Riverton

Gateway Gas Bar & C-Store – Feb. 8 – Unsanitary food storage and prep

RM of Macdonald

Robert’s Farm – Feb 6 – Operating without a permit, selling uninspected meat

Selkirk