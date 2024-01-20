Home » News » 53 Manitoba Restaurants Closed for Health Violations in 2023

53 Manitoba Restaurants Closed for Health Violations in 2023

January 20, 2024 8:00 AM | News


More than 50 restaurants in Manitoba were either temporarily or permanently closed in 2023 for violating health standards.

Those could include everything from rodent infestations to a lack of hot water, to food stored unsafely.

Here is the list of 2023’s 53 violators, including one restaurant that made the list twice:

Winnipeg

  • Kumpare’s Gril Housel – Jan 10 – Rodents, unsafe internal food temperatures, hazardous food source
  • Mikan Sushi – Jan 11 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents and dirty restaurant
  • Okay Grocery – Jan 13 – Rodents, dirty restaurant
  • RnR Family Restaurant McPhillips – Jan 19 – Unsanitary food storage, rodents and dirty restaurant
  • Bengali Sweets & Restaurant – Unsanitary food storage, rodents and dirty restaurant
  • Tandoor House – Feb 10 – Unsanitary food storage, rodents, contaminated food and dirty restaurant
  • Baraka Pita Bakery – Feb 23 – Rodents, dirty restaurant
  • Vinh Phat Food Handling – Feb 23 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, dirty restaurant
  • One777 Restaurant – Feb 28 – Broken dishwasher, lack of hot water, dirty restaurant
  • Sea Level 100 – Mar 23 – Rodents, unsanitary surfaces, unsafe food storage, dirty restaurant
  • Casablanca Deli – Unsanitary food prep and storage, dirty restaurant, no hand washing station
  • Casablanca Butcher and Food Market – Apr 3 – Inadequate water supply
  • Deer & Almond – Apr 6 – Rodents, contaminated food, unclean food surfaces
  • CASARAP – Apr 26 – Operating without a permit, unsanitary cloths
  • Kkiko’s Grill – Apr 26 – Operating without a permit, unsanitary wiping cloths and cutlery
  • Jag Bakery – Apr 26 – Operating without a permit
  • Foodtrip Kitchen – Apr 26 – Broken dishwasher, unsanitary food surfaces and cutlery
  • R Call Ltd – Apr 27 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, unsafe food storage
  • King of India – May 5 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, contaminated food
  • Guo Qiau Rice Noodle – May 10 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, contaminated tools
  • AM Foodfare – May 16 – Rodents
  • Moonlight Lounge – May 24 – Broken dishwasher, unapproved sanitizer for manual dishwashing
  • Riverview Garden Restaurant – May 24 – Rodents, unsanitary food prep, food contamination
  • Double Fun Club – Jul 17 – Unsanitary food prep, food contamination
  • Pizza 204 – July 20 – dirty restaurant, unsanitary food storage
  • Choy’s Chinese Food – Aug 8 – Rodents, dirty restaurant
  • Pizza Depot – Aug 15 – Unsafe food temps, unsanitary food prep surfaces
  • Holiday Inn – Aug 22 – Rodents, unsanitary food prep surfaces, contaminated food
  • 88 Bakery – Aug 28 – Rodents, unsanitary food prep surfaces, contaminated food
  • Canton Food Gallery – Sept 7 – Rodents, food contamination, unsafe food storage
  • Pizza Riches – Sept 7 – Rodents, food contamination, unsafe food storage
  • Montana’s BBQ Empress – Sept 13 – No hot water
  • Southland Restaurant – Sept 14 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, broken dishwasher
  • Asia Palace – Sept 20 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, unsanitary food prep, contaminated food
  • Dim Sum Garden – Sept 25 – Rodents, broken dishwasher
  • Southern Spices – Oct 4 – Rodents
  • Donair Guys -Oct 25 Rodents, operation without a permit
  • Burrito Del Rio River Avenue – Nov 2 – Pests, contaminated food
  • Jumbo Pizza – Nov 8 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, broken dishwasher
  • Curry King – Nov 9 – Rodents, contaminated food, unsanitary food prep
  • Ding Ho Restaurant – Nov 14 – Rodents, contaminated food, unsanitary food prep
  • The Osborne Taphouse – Nov 27 – Rodents, contaminated food
  • Wako Sushi Cafe – Nov 28 – Unsanitary food prep, contaminated food
  • Dim Sum Garden – Nov 28 – Rodents, dirty restaurant
  • Club Happenings – Nov 30 – Rodents
  • Guo Qiao Rice Noodle – Dec 7 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, unsafe food storage and food prep
  • Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant – Dec 8 – Unsanitary food prep
  • Foodtrip Restaurant and Banquet – Dec 12 – No hot water
  • Aroma Lechon Manok & Liempo Ltd. – Dec 18 – Rodents, unsafe food storage and food prep

Brandon

  • Sabor Latino – Feb 8 – Unsanitary food handling

Riverton

  • Gateway Gas Bar & C-Store – Feb. 8 – Unsanitary food storage and prep

RM of Macdonald

  • Robert’s Farm – Feb 6 – Operating without a permit, selling uninspected meat

Selkirk

  • Chicken Delight – Sept. 21 – Dirty restaurant, broken cooler
  • Ocean Palace – Dec 6 – Unsanitary food prep, dirty restaurant, contaminated food

