53 Manitoba Restaurants Closed for Health Violations in 2023

More than 50 restaurants in Manitoba were either temporarily or permanently closed in 2023 for violating health standards.
Those could include everything from rodent infestations to a lack of hot water, to food stored unsafely.
Here is the list of 2023’s 53 violators, including one restaurant that made the list twice:
Winnipeg
- Kumpare’s Gril Housel – Jan 10 – Rodents, unsafe internal food temperatures, hazardous food source
- Mikan Sushi – Jan 11 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents and dirty restaurant
- Okay Grocery – Jan 13 – Rodents, dirty restaurant
- RnR Family Restaurant McPhillips – Jan 19 – Unsanitary food storage, rodents and dirty restaurant
- Bengali Sweets & Restaurant – Unsanitary food storage, rodents and dirty restaurant
- Tandoor House – Feb 10 – Unsanitary food storage, rodents, contaminated food and dirty restaurant
- Baraka Pita Bakery – Feb 23 – Rodents, dirty restaurant
- Vinh Phat Food Handling – Feb 23 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, dirty restaurant
- One777 Restaurant – Feb 28 – Broken dishwasher, lack of hot water, dirty restaurant
- Sea Level 100 – Mar 23 – Rodents, unsanitary surfaces, unsafe food storage, dirty restaurant
- Casablanca Deli – Unsanitary food prep and storage, dirty restaurant, no hand washing station
- Casablanca Butcher and Food Market – Apr 3 – Inadequate water supply
- Deer & Almond – Apr 6 – Rodents, contaminated food, unclean food surfaces
- CASARAP – Apr 26 – Operating without a permit, unsanitary cloths
- Kkiko’s Grill – Apr 26 – Operating without a permit, unsanitary wiping cloths and cutlery
- Jag Bakery – Apr 26 – Operating without a permit
- Foodtrip Kitchen – Apr 26 – Broken dishwasher, unsanitary food surfaces and cutlery
- R Call Ltd – Apr 27 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, unsafe food storage
- King of India – May 5 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, contaminated food
- Guo Qiau Rice Noodle – May 10 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, contaminated tools
- AM Foodfare – May 16 – Rodents
- Moonlight Lounge – May 24 – Broken dishwasher, unapproved sanitizer for manual dishwashing
- Riverview Garden Restaurant – May 24 – Rodents, unsanitary food prep, food contamination
- Double Fun Club – Jul 17 – Unsanitary food prep, food contamination
- Pizza 204 – July 20 – dirty restaurant, unsanitary food storage
- Choy’s Chinese Food – Aug 8 – Rodents, dirty restaurant
- Pizza Depot – Aug 15 – Unsafe food temps, unsanitary food prep surfaces
- Holiday Inn – Aug 22 – Rodents, unsanitary food prep surfaces, contaminated food
- 88 Bakery – Aug 28 – Rodents, unsanitary food prep surfaces, contaminated food
- Canton Food Gallery – Sept 7 – Rodents, food contamination, unsafe food storage
- Pizza Riches – Sept 7 – Rodents, food contamination, unsafe food storage
- Montana’s BBQ Empress – Sept 13 – No hot water
- Southland Restaurant – Sept 14 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, broken dishwasher
- Asia Palace – Sept 20 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, unsanitary food prep, contaminated food
- Dim Sum Garden – Sept 25 – Rodents, broken dishwasher
- Southern Spices – Oct 4 – Rodents
- Donair Guys -Oct 25 Rodents, operation without a permit
- Burrito Del Rio River Avenue – Nov 2 – Pests, contaminated food
- Jumbo Pizza – Nov 8 – Unsanitary food prep, rodents, broken dishwasher
- Curry King – Nov 9 – Rodents, contaminated food, unsanitary food prep
- Ding Ho Restaurant – Nov 14 – Rodents, contaminated food, unsanitary food prep
- The Osborne Taphouse – Nov 27 – Rodents, contaminated food
- Wako Sushi Cafe – Nov 28 – Unsanitary food prep, contaminated food
- Dim Sum Garden – Nov 28 – Rodents, dirty restaurant
- Club Happenings – Nov 30 – Rodents
- Guo Qiao Rice Noodle – Dec 7 – Rodents, dirty restaurant, unsafe food storage and food prep
- Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant – Dec 8 – Unsanitary food prep
- Foodtrip Restaurant and Banquet – Dec 12 – No hot water
- Aroma Lechon Manok & Liempo Ltd. – Dec 18 – Rodents, unsafe food storage and food prep
Brandon
- Sabor Latino – Feb 8 – Unsanitary food handling
Riverton
- Gateway Gas Bar & C-Store – Feb. 8 – Unsanitary food storage and prep
RM of Macdonald
- Robert’s Farm – Feb 6 – Operating without a permit, selling uninspected meat
Selkirk
- Chicken Delight – Sept. 21 – Dirty restaurant, broken cooler
- Ocean Palace – Dec 6 – Unsanitary food prep, dirty restaurant, contaminated food