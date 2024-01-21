Man Injured in Gang-Related Stabbing in Elmwood: Police

Winnipeg police have laid charges after a man was stabbed Friday in the 300 block of Harbison Avenue West.

Officers were called to a residence at around 1:30 a.m. to find the victim in unstable condition. He was transported to hospital and later upgraded to stable condition.

As police searched for the suspect, they learned the victim was confronted by a man armed with a gun, but was able to disarm him. During the ordeal, the suspect took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police tracked the suspect to the 300 block of Washington Avenue, where he was arrested without incident. Officers also found the loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun nearby, which is believed to have been discarded by the suspect as he fled.

The suspect and the victim are previously known to one another through gang affiliations and drug subculture, say police.

A 44-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with numerous weapons and firearms-related offences. He remains in custody.