Avril Lavigne will bring her Greatest Hits tour to Winnipeg in the fall.

The Canadian rocker will perform at Canada Life Centre on September 14 with special guests Simple Plan and girlfriends.

The 27-date tour will have Lavigne performing such smash hits as “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi” and “Girlfriend.”

Tickets to the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.