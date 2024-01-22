Manitoba Man Fined $20K in ‘Operation Northern Fur’

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba man has been charged as part of a federal operation designed to protect wildlife that may be at risk of overexploitation.

Jeffrey Ross was fined $20,000 in a Winnipeg courtroom on January 10, 2024 after pleading guilty to four counts of violating the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act (WAPPRIITA).

The fine comes after enforcement officers, acting through Operation Northern Fur, cracked down on the illegal importing, exporting, and transporting of wildlife. In this case, some of the implicated animal parts were from a wolf and cougars.

The fine will be directed to the Government of Canada’s Environmental Damages Fund. In addition to the fine, Ross was issued a prohibition order from exporting, importing, selling, purchasing, and trading any wild animal species or respective parts and from applying for a permit, for three years.