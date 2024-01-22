Blue Bombers to Rename Stadium in Deal with Princess Auto

The home of the CFL’s loudest fans will soon have a new name in Princess Auto Stadium.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will rename their turf as part of a 10-year sponsorship agreement with the locally-owned tools and auto parts retailer, a league source confirmed. The news was first reported by the Winnipeg Free Press.

The stadium was renamed in 2019 from Investors Group Field to the most recent IG Field, after first opening in 2013 on the University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus.

When reached for comment on Monday, a spokesperson for Princess Auto deferred any remarks for later in the week, only to say, “We are huge fans of the Bombers and have been sponsors for several years.” The company currently sponsors the team’s pre-game tailgate party.

An official news conference announcing the renaming is scheduled for Tuesday at the stadium.

The Blue Bombers are currently replacing the turf inside the stadium, with the project slated for completion in May.