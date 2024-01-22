Renovation Grants Awarded to 13 Winnipeg Community Centres

Thirteen Winnipeg community centres are sharing in more than $830,000 in municipal funding.

The cash will flow to fund renovations through the city’s Community Centre Renovation Grant Program.

Mayor Scott Gillingham says the investments support the heart of the city’s neighbourhoods and ensure the centres remain busy and vibrant spaces.

“This program underscores our commitment to supporting the heart of our neighbourhoods — our community centres,” Gillingham said on Monday.

The community centres receiving grants totalling $836,739 are:

Central Corydon

Dakota

Greendell Park

Heritage Victoria

Maples

Notre Dame

Red River

Riverview

Sinclair Park

Valour

Varsity View

Winakwa

Woodhaven

The program ensures that city-owned, board-run community centres can access much-needed financial resources to complete facility repairs, upgrades, retrofits, safety improvements, and renovation projects.