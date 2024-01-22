Man Attempts to Punch Officer Outside of Winnipeg Police HQ

Winnipeg police arrested a man after officers were violently confronted outside of their headquarters early Monday morning.

Officers were sitting in a marked patrol vehicle in the front loop at 245 Smith Street when they were approached by a man who attempted to punch the driver through an open window.

Police say the unprovoked incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. before the suspect fled to 266 Graham Avenue.

That’s where, according to police, the suspect shattered the front windows by throwing a metal garbage can through them. He then entered the building’s tower lobby through the broken window pane and attempted to attend to an upper floor using the adjacent elevators. Security personnel intervened and prevented the suspect from exiting the elevator onto a floor. The suspect returned to the main floor, where he armed himself with a large piece of broken glass and approached awaiting officers.

Police used a Taser to get the man under control and take him into custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

A 25-year-old man from Garden Hill First Nation is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer and break and enter with intent.

He was released pending a court appearance.