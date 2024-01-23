Goldeyes Re-Sign Shortstop Andy Armstrong

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have re-signed shortstop Andy Armstrong for the 2024 season.

The 26-year-old hit .261 for the club in 2023, with 19 doubles and 32 runs batted in. He also set a league single-season record with 23 sacrifice bunts.

The Oregon native was originally acquired via a trade with the Frontier League’s Evansville Otters on March 6, 2023. Armstrong spent the 2022 campaign with Evansville after making his professional debut with the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer League in 2021.

“We’re very excited to see Andy back in a Goldeyes uniform,” said skipper Logan Watkins. “He was one of the best defensive shortstops in the league last year and he also put together a solid season offensively. We are looking for him to continue his great defensive play and continue to make gains at the plate, which could put him in the All-Star conversation.”

Winnipeg now has eight players under contract for the 2024 season.