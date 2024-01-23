Winnipeg Sea Bears Unveil 2024 Season Schedule: Rivalries Heat Up and Two New Teams Debut

The excitement is building as the Winnipeg Sea Bears prepare for the 2024 CEBL season.

The Sea Bears are set to kick off their season with an away game, returning to Canada Life Centre for their much-anticipated home opener on May 24.

The 20-game schedule features tip-offs against defending champions Scarborough and Ottawa, two teams absent from last season’s matchups. Among the highlights are four showdowns each against western conference rivals Saskatchewan and Vancouver. Notably, the Sea Bears swept the Vancouver Bandits in their inaugural season and engaged in an intense series with the Saskatchewan Rattlers, showcasing the league’s top scorers.

Key highlights:

Home opener: May 24 vs. Scarborough at Canada Life Centre

Ten weeks of fast-paced action, with 10 games at home and 10 on the road

Six home weekend games (Friday, Saturday or Sunday) and four during the week (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday).

Sea Bears week from June 16 – June 22

Last regular season home game: July 23

Season tickets and flex packs for this summer are available now. Single-game tickets will go on sale in April.

The complete Sea Bears’ schedule can be found online.