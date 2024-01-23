Winnipeg Police Arrest Suspect After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after a stolen vehicle pursuit through city streets early Tuesday.

Officers spotted a stolen 2016 Ford F-150 operating in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McPhillips Street at around 12:30 a.m.

The driver immediately fled from police on the ground, who called in Air 1 to maintain a visual on the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle stopped near Clifton Street and Ellice Avenue, where the driver and a woman fled on foot. Officers arrested both suspects hiding in separate yards in the 700 block of Clifton Street.

They also recovered a discarded sawed-off .22 calibre bolt action rifle, which one of the suspects tossed while being pursued.

The stolen vehicle was reported to Steinbach RCMP on November 28, 2023. Stolen licence plates and a stolen reciprocating saw were also seized as evidence after officers searched the vehicle.

A 41-year-old man from Fairford, Manitoba is facing numerous charges and remains in custody.

The female passenger was released without charges.