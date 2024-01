Police Investigate Homicide on Western Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP and are investigating a homicide after a man was reported injured at a home in Birdtail Sioux First Nation.

Mounties were called by Manitoba First Nations Police Service on Tuesday night, where officers discovered a 40-year-old community man pronounced deceased.

His death is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MFNPS at (204) 568-4539 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.