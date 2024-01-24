Nine New Beds Being Added at Dauphin Hospital

The province is adding nine new beds to Dauphin Regional Health Centre as part of a renovation project.

“This renovation will not only mean more space for cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, it will add more endoscopy capacity, reduce surgery wait times and it will enhance the Dauphin Regional Health Centre to allow more patients from across the Parklands to access health care,” said Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew.

Kinew was in Dauphin on Wednesday to make the announcement alongside Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara.

Spaces on the second and third floors of the Dauphin facility will be converted to accommodate seven new medicine and two new general surgery beds.

Kinew says the $7.8 million renovation, which is already underway, is expected to be completed this summer.

Renovations to the first floor were completed in last 2023 to accommodate an expanded CancerCare Manitoba space. The renovated area is 50 percent larger, adds one new exam room for a total of two, and relocated five treatment spaces. The first patient was seen earlier this month.

“Building both physical and human capacity is vital to sustaining cancer services,” said Dr. Sri Navaratnam, president and CEO, CancerCare Manitoba. “I am very pleased that this renovation supports CCMB’s ability to continue to provide access to high-quality cancer services closer to where the patients live.”