Have Your Say on Downtown Winnipeg Bike Routes

New bike routes could be coming to downtown Winnipeg to further extend active transportation.

The city is seeking feedback from the public on two proposed routes, which are expected to improve connectivity to, from, and within the downtown.

The potential new routes include the following streets:

St. Mary Avenue and York Avenue

Notre Dame Avenue and Cumberland Avenue

The new bike routes are being planned as part of the second phase of CentrePlan 2050.

An online survey is available to gauge feedback until February 16, 2024.

A virtual event is also planned for February 7 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom.