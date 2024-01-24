Carbon Monoxide at Main Street Project Sends Two to Hospital

WINNIPEG — A carbon monoxide buildup at the Main Street Project sent two people to hospital on Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to the facility at 637 Main Street just before 6 p.m. for reports of a potential fire.

They arrived to find carbon monoxide in the building which had triggered alarms.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene and then transported to hospital — one in stable condition and the other in unstable condition. Their medical conditions were not believed to be related to the carbon monoxide buildup.

A Winnipeg Transit bus acted as a shelter for evacuees.

The buildup of carbon monoxide is believed to be caused by the use of diesel-fueled construction equipment in the building.