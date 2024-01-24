Two Charged After Modified Gun Seized in Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP have charged two people after a modified gun was seized in Portage la Prairie.

Officers were called for a report of a fight on Poplar Bay on January 19, where it was alleged two suspects were assaulting a 23-year-old Winnipeg man.

When police arrived, the man and woman had taken off from the scene but were found walking nearby. A short foot pursuit ensued before officers could arrest them both.

Police seized a backpack and located a modified handgun which had been rigged to discharge immediately upon being handled.

No serious injuries were reported however one officer required medical attention.

Lawrence Julian Daniels, 25, of Brandon, and Dana Marie Popko, of Winnipeg, were both remanded into custody on numerous weapons-related offences.

“Modified firearms are unpredictable and can easily malfunction causing serious bodily harm or death to those that carry or use them,” said Sgt. Darcy Turko, of the Portage la Prairie RCMP.

“Illegally-modified guns, such as this one, pose not only a risk to public safety, but also to our officers, thankfully no serious injuries occurred”.