Father & Toddler Killed in Crash on Manitoba Highway

Manitoba RCMP say a father and his young son died early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 6.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 7 a.m. in the RM of Woodlands between PR 323 and PR 411.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was travelling south and went into the oncoming lane, colliding with a northbound semi truck.

The driver of the vehicle, including his one-year-old son, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 74-year-old man driving the semi was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Icy conditions are believed to be a factor in the collision.

Stonewall RCMP continue to investigate.