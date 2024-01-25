United Airlines Resuming Daily Chicago, Denver Flights with Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — United Airlines will soon fly directly to and from Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport to Chicago and Denver.

Winnipeg Airports Authority announced Thursday the airline will resume its daily direct service to the two major U.S. hubs beginning May 23, 2024.

The two popular routes were initially paused at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bringing back United’s non-stop service to Chicago and Denver has been among the top priorities for our team as, in talking with Manitobans, we’ve heard just how much these two routes mean to them,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of WAA.

“Not only do they provide more choice and more convenience for travellers from across our region to explore the world, but also unlock more opportunities to help fuel our economy.”

Travel Manitoba says the return of the daily U.S. routes will signal a boost to the province’s economy, particularly among those wanting to fish and hunt.

Data from Travel Manitoba shows that 57% of the province’s outfitted fishing clients and 89% of outfitted hunting clients are American, many of whom travel to Manitoba by air. In 2019, this sector increased the provincial gross domestic product by $412 million.

“The return of direct flights from Chicago and Denver into Winnipeg is huge news for the Manitoba tourism industry,” said Colin Ferguson, president and CEO of Travel Manitoba. “We look forward to welcoming more American visitors to this amazing province.”