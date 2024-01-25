Owner of West Winnipeg Restaurant Dies After Altercation

The owner of a west Winnipeg restaurant has died following an altercation on Wednesday evening.

Winnipeg police were called to the Cork & Flame in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. for two men involved in a physical altercation outside of the restaurant.

Officers located a 51-year-old man at the scene requiring medical attention. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died. He has been identified as Kyriakos Vogiatzakis.

A male suspect was located in the area and taken into police custody.

An autopsy is pending and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winnipeg police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS.

Vogiatzakis is the former owner of the popular MS River Rouge boat tour and the younger brother of Mike Vogiatzakis, a former Winnipeg mayoral candidate.

Vogiatzakis, who is the general manager of Voyage Funeral Home, posted to Facebook late Wednesday: “With sadness and broken hearts, we regret to announce the tragic passing of our younger brother Kyriakos.”