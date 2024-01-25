Winnipeg River Trail Opens, Breaks Record at the Same Time

WINNIPEG — The Forks River Trail is finally open for the season and a new record has already been set.

January 25 is the latest the trail, officially called the Nestaweya River Trail, has ever opened. The old record was January 21, 2016, when the trail finally allowed itself to be enjoyed by winter revellers.

The first portion of the ice opened Thursday in The Forks’ Historic Port. Weather permitting, additional sections up the Assiniboine River and Red River will follow.

Mild temperatures and increased water flowing north from the U.S. are both reasons why officials couldn’t open the river to skaters earlier. During a normal year, the six-kilometre trail is usually open in early January.

Winnipeg 150 Winter Park, a series of on-land skating trails and rinks, opened in late December.

Ice conditions are updated daily on The Forks’ website.