Blue Bombers Re-Sign RB Johnny Augustine to One-Year Deal

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed Canadian running back Johnny Augustine to a one-year contract.

Augustine, who was scheduled to become a free agent in February, returns in 2024 for his sixth season with the Blue Bombers.

The Guelph native dressed for every game over the past three years, including all 18 last season as well as the Western Final and Grey Cup and finished second on the club in rushing with 267 yards on 45 carries, for a 5.9-yards per carry average.

Augustine played five seasons at the University of Guelph and in his senior year rushed for 690 yards and nine touchdowns on 122 carries for the Gryphons.