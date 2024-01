Two women are facing charges after a shooting in the community of Oxford House.

Manitoba RCMP were called to a residence on January 21 for a report of a shooting. Officers found damage to the home, but no injuries were reported.

A search warrant on January 23 led police to a home in Bunibonibee Cree Nation, where they seized three rifles, two shotguns, and ammunition.

Two women, aged 30 and 34, are facing firearms charges.

Oxford House RCMP continue to investigate.