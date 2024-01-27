Winnipeg Police Survey to Ask Opinions on Crime, WPS

Some Winnipeg residents will begin receiving phone calls next week asking their opinions about the Winnipeg Police Service, crime and public safety in the city.

The biennial public opinion survey will be conducted by Prairie Research Associates the week of January 29. The survey requires approximately 15 minutes to complete.

Police say the results of the survey will be made public and discussed at a Winnipeg Police Board meeting and posted on the WPS and WPB websites.

Police publicized the upcoming survey to assure citizens, aged 18 and older, that the call is legitimate if they receive one.