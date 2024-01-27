Charges Laid in Death of Winnipeg Restaurant Owner

Winnipeg police have laid charges against a suspect in the death of a St. James restaurant owner on Wednesday.

Kyriakos Vogiatzakis, 51, died after an altercation outside of his restaurant, the Cork & Flame, at around 5:30 p.m.

Vogiatzakis was transported to hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

A man was arrested in the area by police the same evening.

Curtis Ross Dalebozik, 38, has been charged with manslaughter and uttering threats. He remains in custody.

A candlelight vigil for Vogiatzakis will take place Sunday at 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Cork & Flame at 3106 Portage Avenue.

A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, January 31 at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, according to an obituary.

“The family’s hearts have been touched by the outpouring of calls, texts, and messages during this sorrowful time,” it read. “We thank you for your support and kindness.”