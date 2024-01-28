Three Cats Perish in Winnipeg House Fire

WINNIPEG — A house fire in St. Boniface on Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of multiple felines.

Winnipeg firefighters responded to a two-storey duplex in the 400 block of Aulneau Street just after 3:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the structure and had flames under control by around 4 p.m.

All occupants of the house safely self-evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters located five cats in the duplex — two survived and three were found deceased.

The fire is believed to be accidental, caused by a candle.