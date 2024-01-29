Goldeyes Sign Infielder Edwin Arroyo

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed infielder Edwin Arroyo for the 2024 season.

Prior to missing the 2023 campaign due to injury, the 33-year-old spent the 2022 season with the Cleburne Railroaders team piloted by current first-year Goldeyes manager, Logan Watkins.

In 87 games, Arroyo hit .316 with 17 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 41 runs batted in, and 15 stolen bases. He was among the league leaders with a .434 on-base percentage.

“We’re thrilled to bring Edwin aboard,” Watkins said.

“He’s a guy I have had in Cleburne the past few years and all he does is hit .300 and get on base at an extremely high clip. He plays the game the right way day in and day out. He plays for team Puerto Rico in a league where the playoffs overlap into our season so there’s a chance we may not have him to start the season but once he joins us he immediately makes us better.”

Winnipeg now has nine players under contract for the 2024 season.