Irish musician Hozier is coming to Winnipeg this summer as part of his Unreal Unearth Tour.

Hozier will perform at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, August 20 with special guest Allison Russell.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, February 2 at 12 p.m. through Ticketmaster.

The expanded tour is due to remarkable demand across the U.S. and Canada. The Winnipeg date is part of 14 new shows announced on Monday.