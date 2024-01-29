Manitoba’s Winter Roads Open for the Season

Most of Manitoba’s winter roads are now open throughout the province, connecting northern communities to regional travel and delivery of essential goods.

The winter road system typically operates from mid-January to mid-March, depending on weather conditions.

“Manitoba’s winter road system is a crucial transportation route for many northern communities,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor.

“Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure is dedicated to providing safe winter road routes, as soon as weather conditions allow. Despite milder temperatures in December and January, our government is pleased to announce the opening of these vital routes.”

Spanning 2,375 kilometres across muskeg, streams, rivers and lakes, the winter road system is constructed on natural terrain of land and ice.

Naylor said certain sections may undergo sudden closures for repairs due to changing weather conditions.