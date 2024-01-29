CONTEST: Win Tickets to the RAM Motorsports Spectacular

The RAM Motorsports Spectacular roars into Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre this weekend for three amazing shows.

The monster truck challenge features seven fan favourites, including Train Wreck, Rockstar, Power Up, Identity Theft, Sabotage, California Kid, and Spitfire.

See the toughest drivers in the toughest trucks as they race against each other and then freestyle against the clock on the junk car-filled track.

Ticket holders will gain entry to a free pre-show pit party where they can get an up-close-and-personal look at the trucks and meet some of the drivers. Monster truck rides will also be available.

Showtimes are Saturday, February 3 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, February 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets to the RAM Motorsports Spectacular are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Contest closes Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. CT. Manitoba residents only.