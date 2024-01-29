Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Winnipeg Crash

Winnipeg police say a woman was injured last Friday after being struck by a vehicle in the 1400 block of Pembina Highway.

Officers were called to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. to find the 23-year-old victim suffering from serious injuries.

Police provided emergency medical care until paramedics arrived. The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she remains in guarded condition.

The 58-year-old driver remained on scene and spoke with officers.

Police have determined the woman had run in front of the vehicle at the time of the crash, which was travelling southbound on Pembina Highway between Clarence and Boston Avenues.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the crash is asked to contact police at (204) 986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 (TIPS).