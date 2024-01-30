Manitoba Spending $30M on School Meal Programs

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is coming to the table with $30 million to provide healthy food in schools.

The province is increasing funding to school meal programs for the 2024-25 school year, beginning with an increase in grants to the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba.

Currently, CNCM receives $2.5 million but will see a boost of $3.87 million for the 2023-24 school year. The CNCM covers a portion of food costs for more than 300 in-school breakfast, lunch and snack programs in Manitoba.

“We have seen first-hand that when students have access to healthy fresh food every day, it boosts student learning and success, a fact that is clear to educators in a classroom setting,” said Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Nello Altomare. “This funding allows children to focus on learning so they can excel in school.”

The province will provide $15 million directly to school divisions for local meal programs based on enrolment and socio-economic factors, $6 million for public schools in communities with the highest need, and $9 million in grants for nutrition programming available on an application basis.