Five-Year-Old Dies in Manitoba After Being Hit by Car While Tobogganing

By The Canadian Press

WINKLER, Man. — A five-year-old boy is dead in southern Manitoba after being hit by a car while tobogganing.

Police in the city of Winkler say they responded to a call early Sunday afternoon about a child who had been hit by a vehicle.

They say the boy had been sliding down a snow hill and ended up on the street.

Police say a driver had reversed out of a driveway and came to a stop before moving forward to leave, not noticing the child, who was right in front of the car’s bumper.

The boy died in hospital.

An investigation continues and no charges have been laid.