MGEU Civil Service Members Vote to Accept New Agreement

WINNIPEG — Thousands of workers employed by the province have voted in favour of a new four-year contract.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union says the new agreement is retroactive from March 25, 2023 through to March 19, 2027.

“It’s been a long road to get to this point,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross. “With strong backing from the membership, our bargaining committee was able to secure an agreement that will help all members catch up and keep up with the rising cost of living.”

The agreement includes general wage increases of 2.5 percent in 2023, 2.75 percent in 2024, 3 percent in 2025 and 3 percent in 2026.

Members will also receive a one-time recognition payment of $1,800 per full-time employee and $900 for part-time employees.