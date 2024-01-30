Home » News » Armed Standoff in Transcona Ends Peacefully with Arrest: Police

January 30, 2024


A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

Winnipeg police arrested one man Monday night after an armed and barricaded standoff in Transcona.

Officers responded to a report of an armed man in distress at around 6:35 p.m. Police learned the suspect had a rifle and was also holding a woman inside.

Crisis negotiators also responded and the woman was freed from the home just after 7 p.m. She wasn’t physically injured.

After approximately three hours, the man was taken into custody and transported to hospital in stable condition.

No charges have been laid against the man and his name isn’t being released to protect the family’s identity.


