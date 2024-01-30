Winnipeg Woman Claims $5M Lottery Prize

A Winnipeg woman’s birthday gift will likely be one she won’t ever forget.

Krystal McKay received a Lotto 6/49 ticket as a gift earlier this month, where she ended up winning $5 million.

“I screamed when I checked the numbers!” McKay said as she claimed her prize Tuesday at the Fort Garry Hotel. “I was so excited and crying—I just couldn’t believe it!”

McKay is the first lottery millionaire of the year in Manitoba.

The winner immediately called her sister to share the news.

“She was screaming, too!” McKay laughed. “We were both in disbelief!”

McKay plans on using her windfall to spoil her kids and buy a house for her family.

“I’m so excited,” she said. “It’s just unreal.”

McKay’s winning $12 quick pick Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased at Canco Gas Station on Isabel Street in Winnipeg. She won her prize by matching all six numbers on the January 20 Classic Draw

– 1, 6, 12, 27, 45 and 49.