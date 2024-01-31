Chris Streveler Returns to Blue Bombers in One-Year Deal

Fan favourite backup quarterback Chris Streveler is returning to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The football club announced Wednesday that Streveler has signed a one-year contract for the 2024 CFL season.

Streveler returns to the Blue Bombers after spending the last four seasons in the NFL, suiting up for nine regular season games and starting one during his days with the Arizona Cardinals and New

York Jets. Streveler also spent brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

Streveler first signed with the Blue Bombers on May 4, 2018, and was the club’s starter to open the season.

During the 2019 championship run, he again stepped in for an injured QB Matt Nichols and guided the club to a 3-5 record. His 726 yards rushing that year established a club record by a quarterback, eclipsing Ken Ploen’s mark of 541, set in 1960.

Streveler was also part of the Blue Bombers’ 2019 Grey Cup championship win, making headlines for his exuberant antics during the celebratory parade.