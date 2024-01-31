Narcotics Worth $50M Seized at Manitoba Border; Largest in Prairie History

Border agents in Boissevain have made the largest narcotics seizure in Manitoba history.

The seizure, of more than 400 kg of methamphetamine, was made on January 14 and is also the largest such seizure on the prairies.

The Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP estimate the approximately four million illicit doses valued at more than $50,780,000.

The shipment was destined for Winnipeg and the driver was arrested at the scene. He is facing several charges and will appear in court on Thursday.

“This substantial seizure by the Canada Border Services Agency means that approximately 4 million illicit methamphetamine doses will not reach our streets and takes away over 50 million dollars from the hands of organized crime networks and local drug traffickers,” said Inspector Joe Telus, federal policing, Manitoba RCMP.

“These drugs were destined not only for the streets of Winnipeg, but throughout Manitoba and beyond. There is no doubt this shipment would have inflicted significant harm to our communities.”