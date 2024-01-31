Free Entry to Manitoba’s Provincial Parks in February

Manitobans can enjoy free entry to all provincial parks during the entire month of February.

Many winter activities are available in the province’s parks, albeit weather-dependent.

Vehicle permits aren’t required in any provincial park in February but Snopasses are still required for snowmobiles using designated trails. Entrance fees still apply in national parks.

“February is a great time to enjoy Manitoba’s provincial parks,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt.

“We know affordability is top of mind for many families, so I am pleased to announce we are waiving the entry fee to all provincial parks for the month of February. We encourage all Manitobans to get outdoors and enjoy everything our beautiful provincial parks have to offer.”

Annual park vehicle permits for 2024-25 will be available for purchase beginning on March 1.