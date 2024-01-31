Goldeyes Sign Pitcher Rob Emery for 2024 Season

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed catcher Rob Emery for the 2024 season.

Emery was a college teammate of Goldeyes starter Landen Bourassa at the University of San Francisco.

Signed as a free agent by the San Francisco Giants in 2021, Emery was called up to Class-AAA Tacoma on two occasions in 2022 and 2023.

“Rob has a lot of experience in affiliated baseball and he is hungry to get every day at bats and prove how good of a player he is,” said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. “We are lucky to get him on board and I look to him to be a leader behind the plate and in the clubhouse.”

The 27-year-old played the bulk of last season with the Richmond Flying Squirrels of the Class-AA Eastern League and the Class-A Advanced Eugene Emeralds of the Northwest League.

Winnipeg now has 10 players under contract for the 2024 season.