Couple Robbed of Groceries at Gunpoint at Winnipeg Bus Stop

Two teens are facing charges after a man was shot in the face and robbed of groceries at a Winnipeg bus stop.

The incident happened just after midnight Wednesday in the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue.

Winnipeg police say a couple was reportedly standing at the bus stop when they were confronted by the suspects armed with a handgun. They demanded their groceries and the man was shot in the face with a C02-powered firearm.

The victim, in his 40s, was transported to hospital in stable condition and treated. The woman, in her 40s, wasn’t physically injured.

A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Winnipeg, are facing several charges.

They remain in police custody.