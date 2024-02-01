Fairmont Winnipeg Sold to James Richardson & Sons

WINNIPEG — James Richardson & Sons, Limited has taken over ownership of the Fairmont Winnipeg.

The downtown hotel has been sold to Lombard Hospitality Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JRSL.

The hotel was originally developed and owned by the company until it was sold in 2000. Twenty-four years later, it will return to the JRSL real estate portfolio.

“The Fairmont has long been regarded as Winnipeg’s premier hotel, primarily because of its exceptional team who provide the highest standard of service and hospitality to the hotel’s guests and visitors,” said Don Solman, chairman of Lombard Hospitality.

“We intend to invest further in this property to ensure that it, and the downtown as a whole, continue to be the destination of choice for visitors to Winnipeg and for event planners in our city.”

The Fairmont Winnipeg will continue to operate under the Fairmont brand and all employees of the hotel have been offered continued employment within the property.

The purchase of the Fairmont forms another addition to JRSL’s Richardson Centre at the corner of Portage and Main, which already includes the 34-storey Richardson Building, an eight-storey office building at 161 Portage Avenue East, the Richardson Centre concourse, the Richardson Innovation Centre, as well as the Richardson Centre Parkade.

“The heart of this city is an essential part of its identity, vitality and its reputation, and we are making this investment with the utmost confidence in the future of our downtown, which is the corporate home of the majority of our operating businesses,” added Hartley Richardson, executive chair, president & CEO of JRSL.