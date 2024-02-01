Manitoba School Funding Increasing in the Fall

WINNIPEG — The province is increasing funding to Manitoba public schools by 3.4 percent for the 2024-25 school year.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Nello Altomare made the announcement Thursday during a news conference at Joseph Teres School in Transcona.

“After years of feeling the pinch, schools and kids deserve a government that’s ready to fund them at the level they deserve,” said Altomare.

“Funding will be stable and predictable for divisions while we develop a new funding model for the next fiscal year. For kids, this funding will ensure every student gets the support they need including a universal nutrition program to keep kids fed, healthy and ready for learning.”

The increase in funding works out to be $104.2 million, including $51.5 million in operating costs, $3 million toward smaller class sizes, $27.5 million for nutrition programming, $11.3 million for capital support and $10.9 million for independent schools.

The province says this year’s funding allocation provides higher levels of financial support to divisions with high enrolment growth and divisions with a smaller tax base.

Watch Thursday’s announcement:

Manitoba School Funding 2024-25 by ChrisDca on Scribd